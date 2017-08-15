Second victim has their vehicle vandalized with racial slur in Collierville

A second victim had their vehicle vandalized with a racial slur in Collierville.

Kelly Gardner said her husband's Chevy Tahoe was vandalized at their home on Sunday night.

"It's really sad and unfortunate," Gardner said. "We just hope that they learn their lesson and get an opportunity to make it right."

This comes after Pastor Jason Mitchell found the back window of his SUV covered in racist graffiti the same day outside Collierville High School less than a mile away.

Collierville Police Department confirmed two juveniles have been charged in at least three separate cases.

The names of the juveniles have not been released since they're under age, but the boys are 13 and 14 years old. Collierville PD said that these case are connected.

Several cars on Winrose Drive in Collierville were also vandalized.

Tuesday, Collierville's mayor held a press conference to apologize to Mitchell and the other victims and to denounce this kind of hatred.

"I said 'holy smokes this is not what we're about, this is not what we're about. This is not what Collierville is about,'" Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner said.

"I want to make it known I forgive those two men for what they did, though it's not excusable," Mitchell said. "I'm very happy that charges have been brought forward."

Those teens were issued their juvenile summons today.

No word when those teens are due in court for their hearing.

Pastors are working to possibly consider putting together a task force to educate students and the community about racial diversity.

