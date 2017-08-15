Big River Crossing will soon feature 7 miles of new trails

Major work is being done on Big River Crossing in an effort to provide more opportunity for recreation on the Arkansas side of the river.

The only way for WMC5's Jerica Phillips to provide you a glimpse at the recreational expansion was to access the construction using an all-terrain vehicle.

Members of the Big River Strategic Initiative (BRSI) are carving out nearly seven miles of trails, which will add to Big River Crossing from Tennessee to Arkansas.

"BRSI is really all about active recreation, economic development, and tourism," Executive Director Terry Easton said.

The expansion was financed through an Arkansas transportation enhancement grant, recreational trail funding, and private donations.

Donations from people like Charlie Lowrance, who gave up some of his own land to push the project forward.

"It's a unique area and often passed over and people don't understand the unique aspects of it," Lowrance said.

Along the trail, people will eventually find rest stops and historic, stone seating areas, and beautiful views.

Big River Crossing was forced to close in May when the Mississippi River crested, but developers don't think that will be an issue moving forward.

"We've designed the trail system here to withstand the flooding," Easton explained.

Project managers hope to attract a steady stream of visitors to the Natural State.

