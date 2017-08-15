WMC Action News 5 Solar Eclipse Event Guide - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

WMC Action News 5 Solar Eclipse Event Guide

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Below are a list of some of the places where you can watch the solar eclipse with your fellow Mid-Southerners.

Event Guide:

  • Shelby Farms Park with Meteorologists Ron Childers and Andrew Kozak, click here for more info 
  • Brooks Museum, click here for more info 
  • Pink Palace Museum, click here for more info 
  • Memphis Botanic Gardens with Meteorologist Brittney Bryant, click here for more info 
  • The Peabody, click here for more info 
  • Autozone Park, click here for more info 

