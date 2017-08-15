WMC Action News 5 Solar Eclipse Event Guide

Below are a list of some of the places where you can watch the solar eclipse with your fellow Mid-Southerners.

If you know of other big solar eclipse events, please share them with us!

Event Guide:

Shelby Farms Park with Meteorologists Ron Childers and Andrew Kozak, click here for more info

Brooks Museum, click here for more info

Pink Palace Museum, click here for more info

Memphis Botanic Gardens with Meteorologist Brittney Bryant, click here for more info

The Peabody, click here for more info

Autozone Park, click here for more info

