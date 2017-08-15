Protesters gather at Jefferson Davis statue - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Protesters gather at Jefferson Davis statue

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Protesters gathered at the Jefferson Davis statue in Memphis.

This comes on the heels of growing support to remove the Confederate statues in Memphis.

WMC Action News 5's Sasha Jones will have the full story from the protest at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly