Protesters in favor of removing Confederate statues gather at Jefferson Davis statue

Protesters in favor of removing Confederate statues in Memphis gathered at the Jefferson Davis statue Tuesday evening.

This comes on the heels of growing support to remove the Confederate statues in Memphis.

"Hey, hey, ho, ho, Jefferson Davis has got to go," the protesters chanted.

There were also counter protesters there who were opposed to removing the statue.

"You will not touch that monument," a man opposed to removing the statue told protesters.

"No Trump. No KKK. No fascist USA," the protesters chanted.

The protesters followed the counter protesters as they exited the park. Police stood between the two groups.

"I would hope that the people in Memphis would be more sensible than to vandalize or destroy city property," Lee Millar of the Sons of Confederate Veterans said.

City of Memphis officials have acknowledged that the city is working with the Tennessee Historical Commission to gain the state's approval to remove both the Jefferson Davis Statue and the Nathan Bedford Forrest Statue for people like Gayle Rose.

Rose's son's grave was vandalized with Confederate markers as retaliation to her support of the campaign.

She wants the statues down sooner rather than later.

"They need to be down by April 4, 2018, period," Rose said.

