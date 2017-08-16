Tigers LB Dillon back at full speed

After a dominating spring practice, Memphis Tigers Linebacker Jackson Dillon was expecting to do the same thing once fall camp started earlier this month.

But that wasn't the case as Dillon was relegated to green jersey no contact status once fall drills began.

Tigers Head Coach Mike Norvell is taking every precaution to make sure his 6'6", 260 pound star in waiting would be ready to go for this season after missing almost of last year with a knee injury.

The green jersey is off now, and Dillon is doing his thing again on defense, and he's definitely a happy camper.

"The end goal is we want a championship." Dillon said. "There's not a player here that doesn't have aches and pains right now. It's part of football. It's what we signed up for. We are ready to get on with it."

Dillon and the Tigers will have one more scrimmage before toning down for their first game, August 31 against Louisiana-Monroe at the Liberty Bowl.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.