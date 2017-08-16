Tigers men's soccer to play on campus for first time in 15 years

Football practice at the University of Memphis is not just limited to the oblong ball that gets kicked every once in a while.

Soccer is also in the midst of fall training camp.

The U of M Men's team coming off a season where it finished .500 at 8-8-1, welcoming in a recruiting class featuring three players whose club team won the US Soccer Development National Championship, and returning Midfielder Jackson Morse, a pre-season All American Athletic Conference selection.

For the first time in 15 years, the Tigers will play two games at school's Park Avenue Murphy Athletic Complex location, with the rest set for the Mike Rose Soccer Complex near Collierville.

Head Coach Richard Mulrooney said it's good for the program to have games back on campus, adding:

"To be able to come home and play in front of our students who are right around the corner, and obviously to have our own locker room on our own field where we're not paying rent...it's important to us," Mulrooney said.



The Tigers will play two conference games at the Murphy Athletic Complex, against USF on November 21 and Tulsa on November 4.

The Tigers open their season at Belmont on August 25, with their first home match against UAB August 27 at Mike Rose.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.