Police patrol Confederate monuments, Triple digit heat index, new additions for Big River Crossing, Job fair in N Mississippi, more renovations coming to airport

We spotted Memphis Police keeping an eye out on the confederate monuments. It became a little tense overnight. We spoke with both sides on the issue. We'll catch you up on what happened while you were sleeping.

People from all over the world to Memphis to celebrate the 40TH anniversary of Elvis Presley's passing. Due to the large crowds and humid temperatures multiple people had to be rushed to the hospital for heat exhaustion. We'll get you caught up on what happened on #wmc5.

Right now at Memphis International airport more renovations and upgrades We told you about a $200 Million modernization dollar project in Concourse B.

Now, the Memphis Airport has filed permits to add $2.7 million dollars in renovations to the baggage area as well. We'll tell you about the specs and when they are expected to begin.

Some major work is being done on the Big River crossing. Organizers are carving out nearly 7 miles of trails adding to the Big River Crossing over the Mississippi Rover connecting Tennessee and Arkansas. We're talking about the plans and the goals behind it this morning.

We also have a job fair today in North Mississippi to be a part of Aldi. Details this morning.

Weather:

Heat and humidity return. Heat index 100-103 today..Isolated showers today, highs in the lower 90s for the next few days..Details on the day, the week and the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

