Police patrol Confederate monuments, Triple digit heat index, new additions for Big River Crossing, Job fair in N Mississippi, more renovations coming to airport

Good Wednesday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
We spotted Memphis Police keeping an eye out on the confederate monuments. It became a little tense overnight. We spoke with both sides on the issue. We'll catch you up on what happened while you were sleeping.
People from all over the world to Memphis to celebrate the 40TH anniversary of Elvis Presley's passing. Due to the large crowds and humid temperatures multiple people had to be rushed to the hospital for heat exhaustion. We'll get you caught up on what happened on #wmc5.
Right now at Memphis International airport more renovations and upgrades We told you about a $200 Million modernization dollar project in Concourse B.
Now, the Memphis Airport has filed permits to add $2.7 million dollars in renovations to the baggage area as well. We'll tell you about the specs and when they are expected to begin.
Some major work is being done on the Big River crossing. Organizers are carving out nearly 7 miles of trails adding to the Big River Crossing over the Mississippi Rover connecting Tennessee and Arkansas. We're talking about the plans and the goals behind it this morning.
We also have a job fair today in North Mississippi to be a part of Aldi. Details this morning.
Weather:
Heat and humidity return. Heat index 100-103 today..Isolated showers today, highs in the lower 90s for the next few days..Details on the day, the week and the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Where to find last minute solar eclipse glasses
Protesters in favor of removing Confederate statues gather at ...
RAW: Mayor of Collierville, Pastor Jason Mitchell discuss arrest of 13- ...
Thousands turn out to Graceland for the 40th anniversary of Elvis' death
Ridgeville man fired after spotted at Charlottesville rally
Join us as we get going on this Wednesday morning. It's going to be a hot one...we have you covered on WMC Action News 5 with news weather and traffic from 4:30-7am.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Below are a list of some of the places where you can watch the solar eclipse with your fellow Mid-Southerners.More >>
Below are a list of some of the places where you can watch the solar eclipse with your fellow Mid-Southerners.More >>
Forty years ago, the King of Rock 'N' Roll died in Memphis.More >>
Forty years ago, the King of Rock 'N' Roll died in Memphis.More >>
Careless posts. Obvious crimes. This time, Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise has seen it all.More >>
Careless posts. Obvious crimes. This time, Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise has seen it all.More >>
Protesters gathered at the Jefferson Davis statue in Memphis.More >>
Protesters gathered at the Jefferson Davis statue in Memphis.More >>
Major work is being done on Big River Crossing in an effort to provide more opportunity for recreation on the Arkansas side of the river.More >>
Major work is being done on Big River Crossing in an effort to provide more opportunity for recreation on the Arkansas side of the river.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have confirmed that a man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Thomasville Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have confirmed that a man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Thomasville Tuesday afternoon.More >>