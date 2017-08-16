Couple missing after woman tells police she was assaulted

Memphis Police Department is looking for a couple after they could not be found following a call to police.

MPD said Bethany Kappes called them after being assaulted by her boyfriend, Christopher Farsee.

MPD rushed to the home on Sharon Lane around 2:30 Wednesday morning, but could not find Kappes or Farsee.

Kappes is described as 160 pounds with brown eyes, short hair, and a tattoo on her left shoulder that says "lady in heels."

Farsee is 6-foot-one, 200 pounds, with black hair, a full beard, and brown eyes.

They two are believed to be in a 2014 silver, four door Hyundai Sonata with Tennessee plate P1151L.

If you know where the two may be, call MPD.

