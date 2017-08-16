Couple missing after woman tells police she was assaulted - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Couple missing after woman tells police she was assaulted

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: MPD) (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is looking for a couple after they could not be found following a call to police.

MPD said Bethany Kappes called them after being assaulted by her boyfriend, Christopher Farsee.

MPD rushed to the home on Sharon Lane around 2:30 Wednesday morning, but could not find Kappes or Farsee.

Kappes is described as 160 pounds with brown eyes, short hair, and a tattoo on her left shoulder that says "lady in heels."

Farsee is 6-foot-one, 200 pounds, with black hair, a full beard, and brown eyes.

They two are believed to be in a 2014 silver, four door Hyundai Sonata with Tennessee plate P1151L.

If you know where the two may be, call MPD.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly