Rep. Cohen asks Sessions, Homeland Security for more protection against white supremacy

Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen is demanding more resources to fight domestic terrorism by white supremacists after a deadly attack in Charlottesville.

Cohen wrote a letter to Homeland Security and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking them to re-establish the "Extremism and Radicalization Branch of the Homeland Environment Threat Analysis Division."

The letter reads, in part:

The question persists about the amount of resources that are being devoted to detect and disrupt domestic terroristic plots by white supremacists and other hate groups as compared to plots inspired by a violent interpretation of Islam.

You can read the full letter below:

