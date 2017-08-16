MEM files permit to renovate baggage area - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MEM files permit to renovate baggage area

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis International Airport is making plans for more renovations and upgrades.

The airport is already undergoing a $200 million modernization project in Concourse B to add moving sidewalks, wired charging stations, and more food options.

Now, the airport has filed permits to add renovations to the baggage area.

The baggage project would cost $2.7 million, and is expected to start in 2018.

