MEM files permit to renovate baggage area

Memphis International Airport is making plans for more renovations and upgrades.

The airport is already undergoing a $200 million modernization project in Concourse B to add moving sidewalks, wired charging stations, and more food options.

Now, the airport has filed permits to add renovations to the baggage area.

The baggage project would cost $2.7 million, and is expected to start in 2018.

