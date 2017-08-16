Memphis Rotary Club moving meetings to Clayborn Temple

The Memphis Rotary will move its weekly meetings to Clayborn Temple.

The historic church is set to take center stage in the commemoration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Clayborn Temple played a key role in the 1968 sanitation workers' strike, and was the starting point for marches led by Dr. King.

Originally the home of Second Presbyterian Church, Clayborn Temple has undergone a massive restoration that remains a work in progress.

"We think we're sending a message to the community that we're committed to serving Memphis," Rotary Club member Pierre Landaiche said.

"This move will translate into one that says that we are looking forward, that we are progressive in our thinking, that we're embracing our differences," Lasonya Harris Hall said.

The Rotary Club of Memphis will begin meeting each Tuesday at noon at Clayborn Temple starting in September.

