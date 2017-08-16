E-books taking over Mid-South school libraries

Computers, WiFi and online textbooks are taking over Mid-South classrooms.

Arlington Schools Superintendent Tammy Mason said in school libraries across her district, e-books are replacing the number of traditional library books each school year.

"We're probably now a little over half coming in with e-books now. When my librarian makes the orders that I approve at the middle and high school the orders are for e-books," Mason said.

E-books are easy to read for students in Arlington; each student in grades 5-12 has an Apple computer that they received on registration day.

