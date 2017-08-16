Deputies capture second escaped Mississippi inmate

Percy Bryant was behind bars for aggravated assault. (Source: Coahoma County Sheriff's Office)

Coahoma County Sheriff's office captured a second escaped inmate.

Two of the four escapees are now back in prison after four inmates were able to escape Coahoma County Jail last week.

Deputies apprehended Percy Bryant, who was in jail for aggravated assault charges.

Cordarius Thomas was captured Saturday morning.

Marquis Stevenson and LeAndrew Booker remain at large.

Stevenson was recently arrested on statutory rape charges as he was out on bond for murder charges. Booker was in jail for burglary.

There is a $1,000 reward each for information leading to the capture of these men.

