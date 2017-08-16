ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: Facebook friend scam

You know that saying, "Hold your friends close and your enemies closer?" Well, on Facebook, your enemies may be posing as your friends.

My friends at ScamAwareness.org warned scammers are hacking the contacts of Facebook users, then issuing messages to those users. The message is made to look as if it is coming from one of your friend's Facebook accounts -- your friend's name, profile picture, etc.

"The 'friend' offers you a deal too good to refuse. All you have to do is provide sensitive financial information or send one small payment. And that's the catch!" wrote ScamAwareness.org in its blog about the scam.

The blog continues: "As always, to avoid this and other online scams, exercise precaution when on social media. Even if the user asking for your sensitive financial information is a friend or family member, pause and think before compromising your safety and security. Don't hesitate to reach out to the person through another means of communication to verify their request."

For help in dealing with friends' hacked Facebook accounts, please click here.

If you believe your account's been hacked, please click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.