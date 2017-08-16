Copy-Friday Football Fever: Week 11 recap

As October comes to a close, teams want to make sure they’re playing their best football.

Week 11 of Friday Football Fever brought out the best in some teams, but the worst in others. Here is some of the best action of the night:

Whitehaven 21, Cordova 6

Two unbeaten teams matched up in Cordova for a big late-season game.

Whitehaven would strike first. Senior Kylan Watkins grabbed a 15 yard gain into Wolves territory. He would rack up 202 yards. That rush would help set up a 10 yard score from QB Lesly Mosby to Markerion Johnson to put the Tigers up 7-0.

Cordova would come back strong. Wolves QB Devin Coleman found fellow senior Edward Johnson for a 45 yard toss and a touchdown.

MUS 27, Christian Brothers 21

CBHS and MUS renewed their feud at Tom Nix Stadium.

In the second half, CBHS made a push to take control. Senior Keegan Voss took a keeper 38 yards into Owl territory. From there, Voss scampered another 15 yards to put the Purple Wave in scoring position. Several plays later, Voss took a QB sneak into the endzone to put CBHS up 21-14.

The Owls would rally late, however, and keep their undefeated season alive.

Brighton 42, Bolton 27

The Brighton High Cardinals hosted the rival Bolton Wildcats. With Bolton down big, Junior Darryl Warren took a sweep, weaved his way in and out of traffic and found daylight. He was tripped up at the last second. The Wildcats would take advantage of the good field position. QB Ryan Bevel dropped back to pass, but with no one open, he took to the open field, rushing in for a score.

Wildcats would go for 2 and nail it to make the score 35-14.

Craigmont 34, Millington 21

The Trojans hosted the Chiefs in Millington, where the visitors jumped out to a 20-14 lead.

In the 3rd quarter, Craigmont was seeking more points. Senior running back Eric Niles hit hard with a rush on his way to the 27 yard line. The Chiefs would then go to the air over the middle to Derrick Williams, who made it to the 16 yard line.

Two plays later, Deiundre Carter looked for his man on a fade route and found Jordan Lake for the touchdown. The 2 point conversion would make it 28-14.

Fayette Ware 20, Raleigh-Egypt 7

The Raleigh-Egypt Pharaohs took their undefeated record into a battle with Fayette Ware.

With the Pharaohs forced to punt, but it’s blocked and recovered by the Wildcats. Fayette Ware would take over and QB Ronald Billingsley found his man over the middle. Three plays later, Billinglsey hit Chris Key on a quick slant for the touchdown to put the Wildcats up 13-0.

Raleigh-Egypt suffered its first loss of the season.

Here are some more scores from across the Mid-South:

Germantown 28, Arlington 14

Collierville 58, Bartlett 35

Covington 57, Sheffield 33

Southaven 21, DeSoto Central 14

Tupelo 39, Horn Lake 19

Hernando 34, Olive Branch 13

Bolivar 51, MLK 0

Lausanne 43, FACS 0

Kirby 34, Southwind 7

Briarcrest 41, St. Benedict 0

Memphis Central 23, Munford 6

