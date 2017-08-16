Copy-Friday Football Fever Roundup: Week 7

After six weeks of big games in the Mid-South, this week's focus is on the big players. Some of the top college football players in the county come out of our area each year, and this season's no different.
Whitehaven 40, White Station 26
Spartan star Dillon Mitchell had two short touchdowns, but Whitehaven did a good job bottling him up. Running back Kylan Watkins led the attack for the Tigers. #RespectTheHaven
Christian Brothers 49, Briarcrest 3
The Purple Wave pounded the ball on the ground, and Austin Lee had four first half touchdowns as CBHS takes down Briarcrest.
Cordova 37, Arlington 0
The Wolves of Cordova continue to impress as quarterback Devin Coleman had a big game in the air and on the ground. The defense wasn't half bad either as 'Dova shuts out Arlington.
DeSoto Central 42, Horn Lake 28
Alan Lamar put up five touchdowns for the Jaguars, and the two-star back should add to his already staggering 15 scholarship offers after another dominating performance.
Northpoint Christian 21, Lausanne 14
Christian Saulsberry threw for a touchdown pass and ran for two as the Trojans of Northpoint Christian survived against the powerful Lynx of Lausanne.
Area Scores:
Adamsville 41, Jackson Christian 7
Alcoa 38, McMinn Central 7
Hillcrest 20, Oakhaven 6
Southwind 48, Wooddale 6
Milan 20, Dyersburg 6
Trezevant 48, MAHS 6
Carver 28, KIPP 6
Douglass 35, Frayser 20
St. George’s 45, Fayette Academy 7
Bolivar 31, Raleigh Egypt 14
Munford 56, Bolton 21
Lexington 49, Ripley 13
Manassas 27, Fairley 0
East 26, Craigmont 6
Kirby 25, Central 6
Germantown 26, Bartlett 12
Zion Christian 40, Memphis Catholic 12
Brighton 21, Overton 18
DCA 20, Knoxville Webb 14
Jackson Prep 53, Jackson Academy 7
MUS 31, SBA 0
Hardin Co 21, Haywood Co 20
Henry Co 37, Rossview 0
USJ 49, Rossville Christian 28
Hernando 31, Southaven 30
Chester Co 24, Dyer Co 14
Millington 55, Kingsbury 13
Collierville 37, Houston 34
Center Hill 35, New Hope 21
McKenzie 44, Jackson Trinity Christian 24
West Monroe 38, Ridgeway 13
Franklin Road Academy 45, Ezell Harding 0
MBA 56, Pope John Paul II 14
Northside 22, Middleton 8
Harding Academy 47, Westwood 6
Fayette Ware 48, Hamilton 34
Melrose 38, Sheffield 12
Cabot 42, Marion 20
McNairy Central 29, Jackson Central-Merry 18
South Panola 47, Olive Branch 29
Jackson Northside 39, Crockett Co 0
ECS 34, FACS 28
Dresden 39, Peabody 0
Lake Cormorant 42, Lewisburg 35
