What we're working on Wednesday afternoon

Good afternoon,

Here's a look at what's trending on http://www.wmcactionnews5.com and what we're working on today.

Weather

* Heat Index 100-105

* Scattered showers

* Dry for Solar Eclipse

We're seeing mainly overcast skies as we start this afternoon, but some sun should come out for a bit. Humidity levels will be much more telling of this time of year with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index of 100-103 degrees. A pop-up shower will be possible this afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry today.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 91

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 77

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain chances will start going back up on Thursday and scattered thunderstorms will be likely. A stray shower could pop up on Friday, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will be near normal all week with highs in the low 90s and a heat index around 100 degrees.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak has your full 7-day forecast here: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/weather

4 p.m. headline

An iconic Memphis structure gets new life... the way officials are hoping the new chapter for the Clayborn Temple will spark positive change in the area...

5 p.m. headline

"He deserves what he gets for this..." Hear more reaction from the father of a Collierville middle student charged with vandalizing a minister's car with a racial slur.

6 p.m. headline

President Trump's comments on Charlottesville drawing SCORN...the way Mid-South leaders on BOTH sides of the political aisle are responding to the controversial comments on the tragedy.

Trending stories

1. Six healthcare professionals, including doctor, arrested on drug charges

2. Where to find last minute eclipse glasses

3. FROM THE VAULT: WMC breaks news that 'Elvis is dead'

4. Couple found after report of assault

5. School bus struck in hit-and-run

Be sure to join us for your latest local news and weather headlines at 4, 5, 6 and 10!