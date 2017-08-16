What we're working on Wednesday afternoon

Good afternoon,
Here's a look at what's trending on http://www.wmcactionnews5.com and what we're working on today.
Weather
* Heat Index 100-105
* Scattered showers
* Dry for Solar Eclipse
We're seeing mainly overcast skies as we start this afternoon, but some sun should come out for a bit. Humidity levels will be much more telling of this time of year with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index of 100-103 degrees. A pop-up shower will be possible this afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry today.
TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 91
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 77
REST OF THE WEEK: Rain chances will start going back up on Thursday and scattered thunderstorms will be likely. A stray shower could pop up on Friday, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will be near normal all week with highs in the low 90s and a heat index around 100 degrees.
Meteorologist Andrew Kozak has your full 7-day forecast here: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/weather
4 p.m. headline
An iconic Memphis structure gets new life... the way officials are hoping the new chapter for the Clayborn Temple will spark positive change in the area...
5 p.m. headline
"He deserves what he gets for this..." Hear more reaction from the father of a Collierville middle student charged with vandalizing a minister's car with a racial slur.
6 p.m. headline
President Trump's comments on Charlottesville drawing SCORN...the way Mid-South leaders on BOTH sides of the political aisle are responding to the controversial comments on the tragedy.
Trending stories
1. Six healthcare professionals, including doctor, arrested on drug charges
2. Where to find last minute eclipse glasses
3. FROM THE VAULT: WMC breaks news that 'Elvis is dead'
4. Couple found after report of assault
5. School bus struck in hit-and-run
Be sure to join us for your latest local news and weather headlines at 4, 5, 6 and 10!
We are only five days away from the partial solar eclipse here in the Mid-South. Here is the latest look at some of the data and our thoughts on cloud cover and rain during peak viewing at 1:22 p.m.More >>
We are only five days away from the partial solar eclipse here in the Mid-South. Here is the latest look at some of the data and our thoughts on cloud cover and rain during peak viewing at 1:22 p.m.More >>
Below are a list of some of the places where you can watch the solar eclipse with your fellow Mid-Southerners.More >>
Below are a list of some of the places where you can watch the solar eclipse with your fellow Mid-Southerners.More >>
The solar eclipse is less than a week away, and people are rushing to get their glasses to watch the historic event.More >>
The solar eclipse is less than a week away, and people are rushing to get their glasses to watch the historic event.More >>
While the nation continues to react in shock to violence and unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, following a white supremacist rally, much of the nation is speaking out against racism and bigotry.More >>
While the nation continues to react in shock to violence and unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, following a white supremacist rally, much of the nation is speaking out against racism and bigotry.More >>
A driver crashed into a school bus and drove off Wednesday morning.More >>
A driver crashed into a school bus and drove off Wednesday morning.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Tifton mother and her lawyer have filed a civil suit against Amelia Stripling, a former Tift County pre-school teacher who was caught on camera in March of 2016 kneeing a student in the back.More >>
A Tifton mother and her lawyer have filed a civil suit against Amelia Stripling, a former Tift County pre-school teacher who was caught on camera in March of 2016 kneeing a student in the back.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>