Activists demand city take down Confederate monuments 'by any means necessary'

Activists are demanding City of Memphis to take down the Confederate monuments around the city.

In a letter to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the activists demanded the immediate removal of the Jefferson Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest statues "by any means necessary."

The group also said that "white supremacy is at an apex and much be halted nationally and here at home."

Here's a copy of the letter they delivered to Mayor Jim Strickland:

Strickland's chief communications officer responded to the demands of the activists with the following statement:

This comes on the heels of protesters gathering at the Jefferson Davis statue on Tuesday night and growing support locally to remove the statues.

In July 2015, Memphis City Council unanimously voted to remove the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest from Health Sciences Park. However, the Heritage Protection Act prevents the relocation of military monuments like the statue.

