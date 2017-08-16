New program aims to cut down on non-emergency 911 calls

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis could be the man to help Horn Lake prosper.More >>
It's been 40 years since the world lost the King of Rock 'n' Roll. As fans pay tribute to the late Elvis Presley, one of his former live-in loves is telling all about her relationship with our hometown icon and two other famous men.More >>
People across the country are planning for the solar eclipse less than a week away. But many people still have questions about how to handle driving during the historic event.More >>
Nine, one, one. It's three numbers we all know. But some callers have lost sight of the meaning of emergency.More >>
Memphis police officers are working to find out who is responsible for vandalizing, ransacking, and burglarizing Riverside inTime Outreach on West Mitchell Road.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A potential Mike VII has arrived.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
