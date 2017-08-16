Suspects ransack, burglarize, vandalize church

Memphis police officers are working to find out who is responsible for vandalizing, ransacking, and burglarizing Riverside inTime Outreach on West Mitchell Road.

The stained-glass windows in the office were broken with bricks, the office was ransacked, and a revolver was stolen on Tuesday.

The victim said no one had been to the church since Sunday night around 5:30 p.m. and the alarm never went off.

If you know anything about this case, please contact Memphis Police Department.

