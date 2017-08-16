Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis working for Horn Lake aldermen

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis could be the man to help Horn Lake prosper.

And most of the aldermen in this North Mississippi town voted to let him try.

"Greg's proven knowledge and proven ability to grow a city with his connections, his knowledge, and wisdom, it was an idea that would benefit the city of Horn Lake and give us opportunities to grow and expand our city," Charlie Roberts, Horn Lake alderman, said.

Roberts brought that idea to his fellow aldermen. Five of the seven aldermen voted to give Greg Davis a chance on a volunteer basis--no pay.

"What I told the aldermen who came, and we talked about this, is hopefully you will take my 16 years of experience in what I've learned and use me wherever you think is best," Davis said.

Davis comes with baggage.

He was accused of embezzlement while mayor of Southaven involving the purchase of a city owned car. A jury acquitted him.

Davis had to pay the state of Mississippi more than $100,000 after the state auditor flagged Davis for improper spending.

.Roberts said that's in the past, and Davis has a lot to offer.

"Greg took Southaven from a basic little community to an excellent big community, and it's still growing because of the effects of Greg Davis during his tenure as mayor," Roberts said.

Davis, who now works at Home Depot and was just accepted into law school, said he likes working for a city and has enjoyed the budget work he did.

"Today has been very exciting," David said. "I am back in the realm of looking at things I am familiar with. It's been a lot of fun."

Davis should know in a couple of weeks if he will be hired as a consultant for Horn Lake.

