Mayor Strickland addresses removing Confederate statues in Memphis

Mayor Jim Strickland is set to make his first public appearance since activists called on him to remove Memphis' Confederate monuments and ban white supremacists.More >>
Mayor Jim Strickland is set to make his first public appearance since activists called on him to remove Memphis' Confederate monuments and ban white supremacists.More >>
Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis could be the man to help Horn Lake prosper.More >>
Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis could be the man to help Horn Lake prosper.More >>
An eye-opening report shows dozens of Mid-Southerners making 60 to 80 trips a year to the ER.More >>
An eye-opening report shows dozens of Mid-Southerners making 60 to 80 trips a year to the ER.More >>
Activists are demanding City of Memphis to take down the Confederate monuments around the city.More >>
Activists are demanding City of Memphis to take down the Confederate monuments around the city.More >>
The father of the eighth grade boy arrested for an act of racist vandalism in Collierville condemned his son's actions, but said he is not a racist.More >>
The father of the eighth grade boy arrested for an act of racist vandalism in Collierville condemned his son's actions, but said he is not a racist.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Eye doctors across the country are warning about the possible permanent damage viewers of the eclipse may experience if they're not wearing the appropriate eye wear.More >>
Eye doctors across the country are warning about the possible permanent damage viewers of the eclipse may experience if they're not wearing the appropriate eye wear.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.More >>
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.More >>