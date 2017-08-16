Mayor Strickland addresses removing Confederate statues in Memphis

Mayor Jim Strickland made his first public appearance since activists called on him to remove Memphis' Confederate monuments and ban white supremacists.

Strickland attended the grand opening of the Novel Bookstore inside Laurelwood Shopping Center. It is replacing part of Laurelwood Booksellers, which closed in February.

Strickland addressed removing the confederate statues in Memphis.

"I think there’s a difference between learning history and honoring people and putting them on a pedestal," Strickland said. "Statues, you know every city only has five or 10 statues, and you want to do that for people that you want to honor and really hold up literally and figuratively on a pedestal. And I don’t think these two gentlemen fit that definition in 2017, and I think that’s the reason we need to remove them."

WMC Action News 5's Sasha Jones will have the full story on Strickland's comments tonight at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.