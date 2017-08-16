Mayor Strickland: City won't break laws to remove Confederate statues

Strickland was very direct in saying that he wants the Confederate monuments taken down throughout the city. However, he also made it clear that he would not break the law to do it.More >>
Strickland was very direct in saying that he wants the Confederate monuments taken down throughout the city. However, he also made it clear that he would not break the law to do it.More >>
“Depart to Serve” are the words you see above a doorway when exiting Clayborn Temple, the historic 1893 building now under renovation just south of FedExForum in Downtown Memphis.More >>
“Depart to Serve” are the words you see above a doorway when exiting Clayborn Temple, the historic 1893 building now under renovation just south of FedExForum in Downtown Memphis.More >>
A Mid-South town is rallying around a mother whose family was shattered in a car crash earlier this week.More >>
A Mid-South town is rallying around a mother whose family was shattered in a car crash earlier this week.More >>
A last-minute trip to Memphis has been very profitable for a German businessman. Markus Ludes, a partner in Lunt Solar Systems, knew a good thing when he saw it.More >>
A last-minute trip to Memphis has been very profitable for a German businessman. Markus Ludes, a partner in Lunt Solar Systems, knew a good thing when he saw it.More >>
It took two-and-a-half months, but a South Memphis family finally had a giant tree off of their home.More >>
It took two-and-a-half months, but a South Memphis family finally had a giant tree off of their home.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
A Portland man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >>
A Portland man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.More >>
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.More >>