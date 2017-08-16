WATCH LIVE: Mayor Strickland to attend Novel Bookstore grand ope - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Strickland to attend Novel Bookstore grand opening

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Mayor Jim Strickland (Source: WMC Action News 5) Mayor Jim Strickland (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Mayor Jim Strickland is set to make his first public appearance since activists called on him to remove Memphis' Confederate monuments and ban white supremacists.

Strickland is scheduled to be at Novel Bookstore at 7 p.m.

Click here to watch the livestream on your mobile device. 

Novel Bookstore is opening inside Laurelwood Shopping Center. It is replacing part of Laurelwood Booksellers, which closed in February.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly