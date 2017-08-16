Man with solar eclipse glasses finds a hot market in Memphis

Markus set up shop in east Memphis Wednesday and plans to return on Thursday (Source: WMC Action News 5)

We are just days away from the solar eclipse, and there is one must-have item that everyone is shopping for.

A last-minute trip to Memphis has been very profitable for a German businessman.

"We started 10 days ago in Arizona," said Markus Ludes.

Ludes, a partner in Lunt Solar Systems, knew a good thing when he saw it.

The German businessman bought a trailer for his travels in the U.S. because he knew a lot of people would need special glasses to view the eclipse and a lot of places would sell out.

"So I go to my colleagues that I need a million glasses for my trailer and I go on the road," Ludes said.

Ludes loaded up the van with the glasses manufactured in Germany. He said he didn't plan to come to Memphis.

"We wanted to go to Nashville and my friend told me maybe we going to Memphis for Elvis' 40th death," Ludes said.

Ludes had never been to Memphis so it seemed like a good opportunity. He pulled his trailer into a shopping center parking near Colonial in East Memphis because a UPS store is nearby.

He started packing up his orders, and a lot of people who wanted eclipse glasses stopped by his trailer.

One of those customers was Erin Shea, who had just gone to Target looking for some.

"I've been looking for a place to buy them in town and here he was," Shea said.

Ludes plans to leave Memphis in a day or so and go to Charleston, which is also in the eclipse’s path. He then plans to end up in Carbondale, Illinois, where the eclipse is expected to last the longest.

Ludes will be at Southern Illinois University for the NASA eclipse 2017 show.

He hopes to be back in the East Memphis shopping center parking lot Thursday.

American Paper Optics in Bartlett is also making a lot of certified eclipse glasses and selling them.

Click here for more places you can pick up glasses before the eclipse.

For more of our solar eclipse coverage and news, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.