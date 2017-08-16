Arkansas community rallies to support mom after daughter dies in crash

A mother and her two children were in a fatal crash in Marion, Arkansas.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning on East Service Road near the intersection of Judge Smith Drive.

Shawanna Rucks and her daughter, Mariah, 10, were transported to Regional Medical Center after the crash. Her older daughter, Messiah, 12, died in the crash.

"She was a great kid. You couldn't ask for a better kid than Messiah," Michael Lemons, Shawanna's brother-in-law, said. "She was like just the life."

Messiah went to Wonder Junior High and was a basketball standout.

Balloons now mark the spot where she died after the crash in Marion.

State police said Shawanna tried to make a left on East Service Road from Judge Smith Drive but didn't yield to oncoming traffic.

"It's very sad. I cried for 2 days," Anna Jones, Shawanna's coworker, said.

The mother works at a restaurant in Marion.

"She touched millions of people around here, and she was good to everybody," Jones said.

"Real good people person. She's the reason I come here," Jacob Sails, who frequents the restaurant, said.

This family is now grieving, yet grateful, knowing a generous community has their back.

"Whenever she comes back we're going to be waiting for her, with open arms," Jones said.

We found this GoFundMe page where the community has raised more than $29,000 for the family in a little over 24 hours.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the crash, and there is no word yet on charges.

