Tree removed from house after two-and-a-half months

It took two-and-a-half months, but a South Memphis family finally had a giant tree off of their home.

Wednesday, crews were hard at work repairing the damage that's been there since the memorial day weekend storm.

Charlette Wright and her family were living off a generator since the Memorial Day weekend storm, but total strangers fixed things up for her.

"It makes me feel wonderful that the citizens are thinking about me," Wright said. "I'm not just a fallen treasure, and I just appreciate it. Everything is just wonderful. For them to do this, it means a world to me."

Wright said the mosquitoes had been getting so bad that she called it an indoor camping trip.

Contractors called in a heavy crane to remove the tree, and they even brought her dinner.

