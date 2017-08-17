AAC Men's Basketball Tournament comes to Texas in 2020

The American Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament will have a Texas home for three years beginning in 2020.
The New Dickies Arena, under construction in Fort Worth, will host the AAC Tourney from 2020 through 2022.
The 14,000-seat arena is being built at a cost of more than $400 million and will open in 2019. SMU is the host school.
6 of the 12 conference schools are within driving distance of Fort Worth. The Rest are accessible by direct flight to DFW.
FedExForum hosts the American Athletic Conference Men's Tournament in 2019.
