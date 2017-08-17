former Tiger Joe Jackson arrested, Memphis Mayor response to monuments, rain in the forecast, Shelby County Greenline input

Good Thursday morning!

We're getting some new information overnight about former Memphis Tiger basketball player and White Station High School standout Joe Jackson arrested in Memphis on drug related charges. He had been playing basketball for the Phoenix Suns D league team. We have a live report this morning.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is pushing back against calls for him to remove the statues. He says it is against state law and that if they were to remove them that he and the city would pay a huge price. We'll talk about the issue this morning on #wmc5.

The City of Horn Lake Mississippi is looking for a new economic development consultant and you might recognize one of the candidates.

Former Southaven mayor Greg Davis is being considered for the position. We'll tell you about the details of the position and what he is doing this morning.

Tonight is your chance to give input on the Shelby County Greenline and a possible extension west past the Poplar and Union Avenue viaduct. Details of that meeting this morning.

This weekend Crosstown Concourse is hosting its opening day celebration.

The event will be Saturday and will commemorate the success of the massive Sears Crosstown building redevelopment. Details on the massive celebration this morning.

Scattered showers and storms today with high in the mid to upper 80s.

