former Tiger Joe Jackson arrested, Memphis Mayor response to monuments, rain in the forecast, Shelby County Greenline input

We're getting some new information overnight about former Memphis Tiger basketball player and White Station High School standout Joe Jackson arrested in Memphis on drug related charges. He had been playing basketball for the Phoenix Suns D league team. We have a live report this morning.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is pushing back against calls for him to remove the statues. He says it is against state law and that if they were to remove them that he and the city would pay a huge price. We'll talk about the issue this morning on #wmc5.
The City of Horn Lake Mississippi is looking for a new economic development consultant and you might recognize one of the candidates.
Former Southaven mayor Greg Davis is being considered for the position. We'll tell you about the details of the position and what he is doing this morning.
Tonight is your chance to give input on the Shelby County Greenline and a possible extension west past the Poplar and Union Avenue viaduct. Details of that meeting this morning.
This weekend Crosstown Concourse is hosting its opening day celebration.
The event will be Saturday and will commemorate the success of the massive Sears Crosstown building redevelopment. Details on the massive celebration this morning.
Weather:
Scattered showers and storms today with high in the mid to upper 80s. Details on the weekend is looking better. We have weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away every morning on WMC Action News 5.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Strickland was very direct in saying that he wants the Confederate monuments taken down throughout the city. However, he also made it clear that he would not break the law to do it.More >>
“Depart to Serve” are the words you see above a doorway when exiting Clayborn Temple, the historic 1893 building now under renovation just south of FedExForum in Downtown Memphis.More >>
A Mid-South town is rallying around a mother whose family was shattered in a car crash earlier this week.More >>
A last-minute trip to Memphis has been very profitable for a German businessman. Markus Ludes, a partner in Lunt Solar Systems, knew a good thing when he saw it.More >>
It took two-and-a-half months, but a South Memphis family finally had a giant tree off of their home.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.More >>
