Man shot twice in Orange Mound - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot twice in Orange Mound

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot twice early Thursday morning in Orange Mound.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the corner of Barron Avenue and Pendleton Street.

The 58-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no information on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly