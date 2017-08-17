Freedom Awards nominees to be announced Thursday

We will get our first look at the 2017 honorees for the 2017 Freedom Awards on Thursday.

The announcement will be made at 10:30 a.m. at the National Civil Rights Museum. You can stream the event live on WMCActionNews5.com.

Since 1991, the Freedom Award has honored distinguished individuals who have made great global and national impact.

The men and women are honored for their work for civil and human rights.

The award ceremony will be held at the Orpheum Theatre on October 19.

