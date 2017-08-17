Ex-Memphis basketball star arrested for gun, drug charges

Former Memphis Tigers basketball star is in jail, facing felony charges.

Joe Jackson, 25, was arrested Wednesday night. He faces charges of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, having a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Memphis Police Department, Jackson was pulled over when he made a left turn on Trezevant Street against a 'right turn only' sign. Officers noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from Jackson's car.

Officers said they found a Louis Vitton backpack in the back sear with a pill bottle inside, filled with various unlabeled, colored pills.

Officers counted 100 pills of what they believed to be ecstasy.

Police also found a .40 cal pistol under the driver's sear and a .22 cal pistol in the backpack. They also found $4,500 in cash in the backpack, all 100 dollar bills.

Jackson played point guard for the University of Memphis, where he was named 2013 Conference USA Player of the Year and was a two-time C-USA Tournament MVP.

Jackson, a White Station High School alum, also played overseas in China and Israel and recently played for the NBA D-League's Northern Arizona Suns.

