Crosstown Concourse hosts opening celebration

Crosstown Concourse hosted its opening day ceremony this weekend.

The event took place Saturday at 3 p.m. to celebrate the success of the massive Sears Crosstown building re-development.

There were several festivities, including a performance by Memphis hip-hop legends 8-Ball and MJG.

At more than one million square feet and standing 10 stories high, the Crosstown Concourse is impressive.

"We were told to tear it down; it was just too big,” said Todd Richardson.

But as with the surrounding neighborhood, it had fallen into a state of disrepair for a generation.

However, Richardson and his team had a vision to turn it around.

"It's one big miracle that's happened over the last eight years,” Richardson said.

That miracle will become a reality with its grand opening on Saturday.

The building that previously housed Sears is now filled with restaurants, a healthcare facility, hundreds of apartments and lots of small businesses.

"They each have their own, individual visions but they actually believe that they are elevated as a result of being next to each other,” Richardson said.

"It's the motto of better together,” said former WMC reporter Lauren Squires Ready.

Ready just moved her new business into the building three weeks ago.

"This gives us the opportunity to expand our business,” Ready said.

The Crosstown Concourse project has been responsible for about 1,500 jobs and is expected to make an economic impact of about $330 million.

"It's really exciting to be a part of the growth,” Ready said.

That growth is expected to go beyond the walls of this vertical village.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.