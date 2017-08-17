Crosstown Concourse opening celebration set for Saturday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Crosstown Concourse opening celebration set for Saturday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Crosstown Concourse will host its opening day ceremony this weekend.

The event will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. to celebrate the success of the massive Sears Crosstown building re-development.

There will be several festivities, including a performance by Memphis hip-hop legends 8-Ball and MJG.

