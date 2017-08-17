Isaac Hayes Day to celebrate Covington legend

A day is planned to celebrate Covington's own Isaac Hayes.

Isaac Hayes Day is set for Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Frazier Park on Long Avenue in Covington.

The event will feature music, a water slide, vendors, and food.

Hayes won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2972 for the theme song of Shaft.

He was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

There is a new exhibit celebrating Hayes at Tipton County Museum as well.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.