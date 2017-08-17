Man arrested for murder in Tipton County

We will get our first look at the 2017 honorees for the 2017 Freedom Awards on Thursday.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.More >>
Tipton County Sheriff's Office arrest a man accused of murder.More >>
Former Memphis Tigers basketball star is in jail, facing felony charges.More >>
A Memphis police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday morning.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."More >>
The father of the eighth grade boy arrested for an act of racist vandalism in Collierville condemned his son's actions, but said he is not a racist.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
