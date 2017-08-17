Man convicted of rape for 4th time

A Memphis man was convicted of rape for a fourth time.

Deandrey Peterson, 28, was already serving 90 years in prison for three rape convictions when a Shelby County District Attorney's office convicted him of a fourth crime.

Prosecutors said Peterson burglarized and raped a 30-year-old woman at Abington Apartments in February 2014.

Peterson will be sentenced next month before facing another case, this time for sexual battery.

Prosecutors said Peterson committed all of the rapes at Abington Apartments within a few weeks of each other.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.