Orange Mound store back open one week after MPD shut down

An Orange Mound convenience store is back open just one week after it was shut down as a public nuisance.

An undercover sting by Memphis Police Department officers brought to light calls of robbery, shootings, drug use, underage drinking, and drug sales.

Shelby County District Attorney and the City Attorney will now allow the store to reopen, with the intent to "return this location to a place where a lawful, positive business may operate for the good of the community."

