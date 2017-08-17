Bar claims Dedric Lawson ran out on $88 tab

Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.More >>
National Civil Rights Museum announced the 2017 recipients for the Freedom Award on Thursday.More >>
Many people use birthdays, while others use lucky numbers or the quick-pick option. There are almost as many ways of choosing lottery numbers as there are chances of winning it.More >>
Former University of Memphis basketball star Dedric Lawson is accused of running out on an $88 tab from a Midtown bar.More >>
An Orange Mound convenience store is back open just one week after it was shut down as a public nuisance.More >>
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
