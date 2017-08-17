Bar claims Dedric Lawson ran out on $88 tab

Dedric Lawson during his time at Memphis. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Former University of Memphis basketball star Dedric Lawson is accused of running out on an $88 tab from a Midtown bar.

Police said Lawson left Bar Louie in Overton Square on Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m.

An employee said Lawson owed a tab of $88.20 and walked out without paying.

Lawson claims he only ordered two drinks, which he paid for, and is unsure why he was charged for other drinks.

Lawson, alongside his brother KJ, transferred to Kansas after two years at Memphis. The two will need to sit out the 2017-18 season, per NCAA transfer rules.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.