Fake solar eclipse glasses sold to Mid-South school through Amazon

The Memphis Zoo has yet another baby giraffe!More >>
The Memphis Zoo has yet another baby giraffe!More >>
A Southaven police dog has died after it was left in an officer's hot car.More >>
A Southaven police dog has died after it was left in an officer's hot car.More >>
Corinth police officers are guarding the Confederate monument that sits in front of Alcorn County Courthouse.More >>
Corinth police officers are guarding the Confederate monument that sits in front of Alcorn County Courthouse.More >>
An alleged gang member wanted for several violent felonies is now behind bars, thanks to the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.More >>
An alleged gang member wanted for several violent felonies is now behind bars, thanks to the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.More >>
An estimated 2,500 ServiceMaster employees stepped out of the office and into the community Friday to give back to Memphis.More >>
An estimated 2,500 ServiceMaster employees stepped out of the office and into the community Friday to give back to Memphis.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.More >>
RIP childhood.More >>
RIP childhood.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.More >>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.More >>