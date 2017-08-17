Novel bookstore open for business in Memphis

Memphis bookworms, rejoice! A beloved reading spot is officially back open for business with a few changes.

Novel bookstore has taken over the former location of longtime fixture The Booksellers at Laurelwood, which closed earlier this year.

People with the store said that they're glad to still have a local option to buy and sell their books.

“We do all of our buying locally, we want to reach out to more local authors, local makers to make sure they're represented and we're representing the entire Memphis community,” said marketing manager Nicole Yasinsky.

The store is locally owned by 27 different owners.

Thursday was the soft opening of the store, located at 387 Perkins Extd., but the grand opening will be Friday.

