Mid-South advocates rally in support of Obamacare

Healthcare advocates in Memphis are hoping the fight over Obamacare repeal efforts doesn't get lost in the fold.

The "Drive for Our Lives" Bus Tour stopped in the Bluff City in front of city hall Thursday.

Several organizations came together for the event to lobby to keep the Affordable Care Act, including Planned Parenthood, HOPE, and Mid-South Reproductive Rights Coalition.

“People need access to healthcare,” said Faith Pollan of Mid-South Reproductive Rights Coalition. “Healthcare before the ACA was hard to come by, many of us, myself included went without it for years and could not access necessary medical help.”

The latest effort to repeal Obamacare failed a few weeks ago.

Recently, President Donald Trump threatened to halt funding key subsidies on Obamacare, which experts say would hike premiums.

