Power pole shortage causes temporary traffic shutdown in Germant - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Power pole shortage causes temporary traffic shutdown in Germantown

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archive) (Source: WMC Action News 5 archive)
GERMANTOWN, TN (WMC) -

Traffic is temporarily shut down on Dogwood Road in front of Dogwood Elementary School in Germantown.

This shutdown comes as a result of a MLGW pole shortage.

Germantown Fire Department is currently on the scene awaiting the arrival of MLGW crews.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly