Girl punched on bus after announcing request from bus driver

Two Oakhaven High School students are suspended after a fight that broke out on a school bus.

Kehonia Flowers, who was pushed and punched, said the fight started after she announced a request from the bus driver.

The fight was so bad that SCS said they had to call the police.

“I got stomped right here and I got hit right here and my nose started bleeding,” said Flowers, who is at home recovering after being suspended for three days.

Flowers said she defended herself after trying to help the bus driver get all of the kids to sit down during the ride home on Tuesday. The bus driver said he wasn't continuing on the route until everyone was sitting down.

“I was trying to get everyone to sit down and she gone say, 'Shut the f--- up before I hit you in your face,’” Flowers said. “Everybody else sat down except for her. She wanted to stand on the seats and do extra stuff.”

Flowers said the girl's younger sister jumped in, too, hitting and stomping her as everyone watched.

Flowers’ grandmother, Frankie Betts, said she'd appreciate more safety on school buses, but for now, it's a lesson learned for her granddaughter.

“The bus driver and whoever is in the bus is in charge of whoever is on the bus, you have no right to say nothing,” Betts said.

Video of the bus fight has been circulating on social media, but one of the teen's who had the video said MPD asked him to delete it.

In the meantime, despite rowdy kids on school buses, Flowers said she’s learned to be quiet.

SCS said Flowers and the other girl were suspended and that kind of behavior is not allowed on buses or school campuses.

