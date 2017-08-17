1 arrested in Helena-West Helena deadly shooting

A man is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in Helena-West Helena on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to Fifth Street, but haven't released many details about what happened.

Helena-West Helena Police Department arrested and charged Kevin Eugene Banks with first-degree murder and aggravated assault of a family member.

Neighbors said the person who was killed was a good man.

"He was like a son to me,” said neighbor James Brownley. “I know him more than I know anybody. I don’t know what happened or why it happened, you know.”

A relative said the two other people shot were twin sisters and were taken to a hospital in Memphis.

