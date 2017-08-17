1 killed in Helena-West Helena shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 killed in Helena-West Helena shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR (WMC) -

One person was killed and two other were shot in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Fifth Street. 

Helena-West Helena Police Department said one person is in custody as a result of the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly