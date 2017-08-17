Rock shatters fire station window - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Rock shatters fire station window

A window at a Memphis fire station shattered overnight.

Firefighters said a child threw a rock at the glass, causing it to shatter.

No word on if the child will face criminal charges.

