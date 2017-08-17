Cordova restaurant partners to support Down syndrome awareness

Starting Monday, Aug. 21, you can dine in while supporting the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis.

DSAM is kicking off its Freddy's Give Back Nights partnering with Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in Cordova.

The organization said this will be an ongoing event each Monday and Tuesday night.

The retro-style chain will donate a portion of their proceeds to DSAM.

The restaurant also supports the enhancement of public awareness within society of the value and contributions of people with Down syndrome. A DSAM self-advocate currently works at Freddy's.

The restaurant is located at 825 N. Germantown Parkway.

DSAM promotes the inclusion of all people with Down syndrome by providing families and communities with up-to-date information and education. Learn more at www.DSAMemphis.org.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.