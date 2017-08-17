Mud Island River Park removes Confederate flag - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mud Island River Park removes Confederate flag

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Mud Island River Park has removed its Confederate flag, confirmed Memphis Riverfront President Benny Lendermon. 

